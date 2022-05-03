x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Ex-Idaho cops, sheriffs oppose McGeachin's run for governor

The group says McGeachin's promotion of intimidation and violence threatens the rule of law. McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little.
Credit: AP Photo/Keith Ridler
Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin addresses a rally on the Statehouse steps on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Far-right Republican lawmakers in the House tried but failed to draw enough lawmakers for a quorum to reconvene the House. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho — A group of retired Idaho county sheriffs and police say Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's association with extreme, anti-law enforcement factions has prompted them to oppose her run for governor. 

The retired officials on Tuesday announced the formation of a political action committee called Defend & Protect Idaho

The group says McGeachin's promotion of intimidation and violence threatens the rule of law. McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little. 

McGeachin in February delivered a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference, a white nationalist gathering. She's also posed with members of the Three Percenters antigovernment militia group. 

McGeachin didn't respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Watch more Idaho politics:

See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Politicians and activists reacted on leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that may overturn Roe v. Wade and other top stories at 4 p.m.