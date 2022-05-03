Ex-Idaho cops, sheriffs oppose McGeachin's run for governor

The group says McGeachin's promotion of intimidation and violence threatens the rule of law. McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little.

BOISE, Idaho — A group of retired Idaho county sheriffs and police say Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's association with extreme, anti-law enforcement factions has prompted them to oppose her run for governor.

The retired officials on Tuesday announced the formation of a political action committee called Defend & Protect Idaho.

The group says McGeachin's promotion of intimidation and violence threatens the rule of law. McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little.

McGeachin in February delivered a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference, a white nationalist gathering. She's also posed with members of the Three Percenters antigovernment militia group.

McGeachin didn't respond to a phone message seeking comment.

