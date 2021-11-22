Duplex in Medical Lake catches fire, cause unknown

Fire officials said the entire building caught fire and there’s no immediate threat to other buildings in the area.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A duplex caught fire in Medical Lake Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Spokane County Fire District 3.

The two-story duplex near the intersection of LeFevre and Barker, not far from Medical Lake High School, caught fire at about 3:30 p.m., the fire district spokesperson said. Neighbors said the duplex was unoccupied.

Fire officials said the entire building caught fire and there’s no immediate threat to other buildings in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no injures have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.