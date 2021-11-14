Electrical fire forces five people from Hillyard home

Spokane fire officials said they were called to a home near the intersection of East Wellesley Avenue and North Helena Street after the homeowner reported a fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five people were able to safely escape a house fire early Sunday morning in the Hillyard neighborhood.

In a press release Sunday, Spokane fire officials said they were called to a home near the intersection of East Wellesley Avenue and North Helena Street after the homeowner reported a fire in the wall of their home around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes and found smokes coming from the home’s eaves. Once they found that the people living in the home were OK, firefighters located and made access to a working fire in the home’s walls and attic dormer.

Fire officials said the fire was successfully confined to the area already burned and the homeowner’s property was protected from damage.