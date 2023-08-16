'Meals for Maui': Spokane Hang 10 BBQ holds fundraiser to help Maui fire victims

The restaurant is donating a portion of its food and gift card sales to recovery efforts in Maui.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — As search and recovery operations continue in Maui, donations to support recovery efforts have been underway right in Spokane at Hang 10 Hawaiian Barbeque.

The restaurant is donating a portion of its food and gift card sales to recovery efforts in Maui. People have been coming in to donate and helped raised almost $1,200.

Ralston Read is the restaurant's manager. Read is originally from Hawaii, but now calls Spokane home.

"My heart still breaks every morning." Read said. "Every little dollar, every little aloha helps."

When the restaurant's owner, Natalie Goodwin, heard about the fires, she didn't think twice about donating, especially since Goodwin and her husband got married in Hawaii.

"Maui and Hawaii hold a special place in my husband's and I's hearts," Goodwin said.

The restaurant started donating 10% of its food and 50% of its gift card sales to Merriman's restaurant in Maui. 10 employees of Merriman's restaurant lost their homes and 16 workers are unaccounted for. Since the restaurant announced donations, customers have been pouring in.

They both know every cent matters.

"We need to feed the people, donating money will help bring more lunch plates out to the people," Read said.

They even ran out of food Tuesday night, which is unusual.

Hang 10 Hawaiian Barbeque is accepting donations through Aug. 18. The restaurant's owner wants to raise as much as $5,000.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.