Spokane Pacific Islander businesses collecting donations for Maui fire victims

Veda Lux owner Summer Hightower and her cousin LeAnne Esperas are committing themselves to "the aloha spirit" to help those in need.

SPOKANE, Wash. — When Veda Lux owner Summer Hightower and her cousin LeAnne Esperas think about the islands, words can't describe what they call "the aloha spirit."

"It's something you can't just capture in a word," LeAnne said. "It's not just love."

They say the aloha spirit knows no boundaries and it's what moves them to want to help those in Lahaina.

Summer is from Oahu and said all islanders are family.



"If you're from the islands, if your family is from the islands, everybody is Ohana," Summer said. "Everybody wants to help each other out."

This week, the cousins hope Spokane feels the aloha spirit and also wants to help. Mālama Maui Spokane donation drop-offs are set to be held in Spokane Valley and Veda Lux Thursday.



"There's so much love and support out of Spokane," LeAnne said. "I know a lot of people have been there. You don't have to have family from Maui to feel heartbroken and want to help."

People are encouraged to donate blankets, coolers, gas cans, ready-to-eat snacks and water. They said all donations are welcomed.

Leanne said she's working with Alaska Airlines to get donations sent directly to Maui.



"It will be delivered directly to Lahaina and the people in need," LeAnne said. "It's not going to go through anybody else. It will be family to family."



Veda Lux is supporting Maui beyond just being a drop-off location this week.

Last Friday, Summer said 100% of the proceeds from her handmade jewelry went to the Maui Fire Disaster Relief Fund. She collected more than $1,200 in sales and donations.



"We have great people surrounding us," Summer said "You know, my store has been here for 13 years. A lot of my dedicated clients came in and just handed money across the counter."

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to pack boxes and take donations to the Spokane Airport. Click here for more information on how to get involved.

