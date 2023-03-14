Travis W. Hanson selected as new Mead School District superintendent

Hanson currently serves as the Deer Park School District superintendent. He is expected to start his new position on July 1, 2023.

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District Board of Directors selected Travis W. Hanson as Mead School District’s next superintendent during Monday's board meeting.

Hanson was selected after pending successful contract negotiations with the Mead School District Board.

Hanson currently serves as Deer Park School District superintendent. He is expected to take over his new position at Mead on July 1, 2023.

Hanson will be replacing departing superintendent Shawn Woodward, who has accepted a similar position in the Monroe School District. She will continue in the role until June 30, 2023.

“After reading through our community’s feedback obtained from a recent survey, working through hiring process options and reviewing previously vetted candidates for the position, it was clear to us that Travis checked all the boxes," board president Denny Denholm said.

Hanson has served as Deer Park School District superintendent since 2013. He began his work there in 2005. He graduated from Mead High School in 1990, and six years later he returned there to teach.

“Through our conversations with Travis, and knowing he went through our hiring process as one of three finalists just four years ago, it became clear he was the right person to lead our school district,” board member Michael Cannon said.

Hanson said he is honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Mead.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Mead and look forward to being a part of the exciting things being done every day both inside and outside the classroom," Hanson said. "I have fond memories of my time as both a student and teacher in Mead and will work tirelessly to ensure young people continue to experience all that has made a Mead education special.”

