North Idaho schools will ask voters to approve levies on Tuesday

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Four area school districts are holding levy elections Tuesday.

As of Friday afternoon, Kootenai County Clerk Jennifer Locke reported 1,694 early votes had been received by the Kootenai County Elections office. For the school levy elections in March 2021, 918 early votes were received at this time leading up to election day.

Locke reported 5,221 absentee ballots had been requested and 3,867 had been returned as of Friday afternoon. In March 2021, the office sent 4,953 absentee ballots to Kootenai County residents and 4,443 were returned.

"The last few years our turnout has been pretty good," Locke said Thursday.

The elections office conducted logic and accuracy testing of its three tabulation machines Wednesday and Friday — twice due to a frayed wire on one machine.

“We also run our logic and accuracy test through again on election morning before we count any ballots and after we’ve counted all ballots we run it through again to make sure it’s reading the same every time,” elections manager Asa Gray said. “We did a pre-test just to make sure everything was reading properly and that was well over a couple hundred ballots.”

