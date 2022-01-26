Lewiston Police searching for man missing since November

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a man that has been missing since November 2021.
57-year-old Mark Massaro was reported missing by his family on Nov. 14, 2021.
According to LPD, Massaro's family members have not heard from him since mid-October 2021 and last knew him to be living at Lewiston Motels. He was last seen in Clarkston, Wash. in the last week of October or the first week of November. His family said they are extremely concerned about his welfare.
Massaro is a white man that weighs approximately 165 pounds and stands approximately 5'9". He has brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mark Massaro, please contact Detective Joe Stormes of LPD at 208-746-0171.