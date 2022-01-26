Lewiston Police searching for man missing since November

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a man that has been missing since November 2021.

According to LPD, Massaro's family members have not heard from him since mid-October 2021 and last knew him to be living at Lewiston Motels. He was last seen in Clarkston, Wash. in the last week of October or the first week of November. His family said they are extremely concerned about his welfare.