Man dies after falling through ice while fishing at Blue Lake in Harrison

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office recommends anyone attempting to go out on the ice wears a life jacket in the event they fall through.

HARRISON, IDAHO, Idaho — A man was found dead in the water at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho, on Friday evening, according to Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, the Dive Rescue Team, Fire and Medical personnel responded to N. Brewster Road and Blue Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, to a report of a person yelling for help from the direction of the lake. A citizen located a vehicle nearby, but no one else was around, Higgins said.

Deputies and Medical personnel began searching the water and the land nearby. Deputies located a dead man partially under water at around 6 p.m., Higgins said.

The man was identified as 60-year-old Dale G Renfro from Spokane Valley, Higgins said. Renfro's family reported that he was an avid fisherman and was likely attempting to ice fish when he fell through the ice.

At this point it's unknown whether Renfro drowned or died due to prolonged exposure to cold, Higgins said.

Blue Lake is a remote area with very little public access, according to Higgins. Responding to the location by land is difficult, especially in the winter.