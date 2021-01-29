Moscow police search for man with dementia who walked away from assisted living facility

Jerry Kendall, 77, walked away from Palouse Hill Assisted Living Facility at about 6 p.m. on Thursday. He was last seen wearing socks with no shoes.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department is asking for the public's helping in searching for a 77-year-old man who walked away from an assisted living facility.

Jerry Kendall, who has dementia, walked away from the Palouse Hills Assisted Living Facility at 1401 N. Polk St. at about 6 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities described as five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with gray hair.

Kendall was last seen wearing pajama pants, a pink T-shirt and socks with no shoes, police said.

The Moscow Police Department, Latah County Sheriff's Office, and Latah County Search and Rescue have been working to find Kendall since he was reported missing. Police are asking citizens to check vehicles, outbuildings or other structures where could Kendall could be found.