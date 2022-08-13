Local theater scene continues to grow in Spokane Valley

Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center celebrates groundbreaking ceremony.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley's theater scene continues to grow.

Today they made a big step towards that dream with a groundbreaking for the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center.

The groundbreaking for the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Preforming Arts Center had just about everything.

They had a prayer, a musical performance, and even an energy circle where audience members joined in to hype each other up.

This is just the beginning of a very big vision that the Spokane Valley Performing Arts Community has had.

The idea for the performing arts center began two years ago.

Saturday's groundbreaking is just a small step for a big vision, with the hope it'll be done within three years.

Members of the board, donators, and the public all came together at the milestone event.



"It's been very amazing, it's a long time coming, a moment that a lot of people have been waiting for a long time and it was so special to see so many people here,” said longtime theater supporter Heather Brown.

The groundbreaking comes at a perfect time for Spokane Valley Summer Theater.

Their season ticket sales increased 231% over the last six seasons.

Summer camps also sold out the past two years.



Georgia Oxford, the Capital Campaign Manager, said, "The community is so supportive, we are so fortunate to live in an area like this and have the opportunity for local actors, actresses, and musicians to play here."

There are still naming opportunities available for people looking to donate.

A Spokane Valley Performing Arts spokesperson says the price of the project recently increased due to labor costs and inflation.

“It's actually has been, the money raising has been exciting. People are behind it,” said David Lynch the Treasurer of Spokane Valley Summer Theater.

The new center will not only be the site for performances and summer camps, but also a place for learning and education.

"This building is really going to be a gift to the region. It's unlike anything that exists between Missoula and Moses Lake and really Minneapolis and Seattle,” said Marnie Rorholm, the Managing Director for Spokane Valley Summer Theater. “We hope to draw people from the entire region, not just for professional performing arts but for theater education."

They expect to break ground in September and hopefully finish construction by 2024.