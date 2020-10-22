Lime scooters will soon hit trails and streets of Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley recently amended its city code to allow scooters and e-bikes on trails. The amended city code also clarifies parking rules.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Riders will soon cruise around on more lime green scooters throughout Spokane County.

Lime plans to expand its presence beginning Saturday with the addition of its scooters in Spokane Valley, which recently amended its city code to allow scooters and e-bikes on trails, according to a press release from the company. The amended city code also clarifies parking rules.

Fifty scooters will be part of the initial launch but Lime anticipates the fleet may increase to 200 by the spring of 2021, depending on demand.

Lime scooters were returned to the City of Spokane on July 1, followed by bikes about two weeks later, after delays due to COVID-19 concerns. Changes were made in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including reducing the available number of scooters, positioning scooters in groups of five or less, and the addition of a face covering notification that appears when a rider activates the device.

In Spokane Valley, scooters and e-bikes may be parked in the "furniture zone" near the curb of sidewalks. They may not be parked on the street and must not block access along the sidewalk for people on foot or in wheelchairs when parked on sidewalks.

Scooters and e-bikes are allowed on trails throughout the city. When riding along roads, riders must use a bike lane if one is available, according to Lime. If no bike lane is available, riders may use scooters on the road or sidewalk.

The use of Lime bikes or scooters on sidewalks in the City of Spokane is prohibited.

There are up to 1,500 scooters and more than 50 red Jump e-bikes currently deployed in the City of Spokane, Lime said in the press release. The company will continue operations of the fleet throughout the winter, except on day when weather conditions make removal necessary.

Spokane’s WheelShare program, operated by Lime, was launched as a pilot program in 2018 and ran from May to November of 2019. Riders logged 643,000 miles and 581,000 individual trips on the shared bicycles and scooters last year, according to the city.

Lime is asking riders to stay safe, and take the necessary steps to help protect themselves and their communities as advised by public health officials.

Rider communication, including in-app messaging, is focused on healthy and safety tips, the company said. Those include: