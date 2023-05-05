New playground at Liberty Park designed from local kids' input

The playground equipment was designed based on feedback developers got from kids at different workshops and is expected to open in the fall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — By kids, for kids: a new playground is coming to Liberty Park.

The city of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that construction on a new playground and bathroom renovations are underway at Liberty Park. The playground equipment was designed based on feedback developers got from kids at different workshops and is expected to open in the fall.

A new 4,000-square-foot playground area is being added to the park. The play structure will include semi-custom equipment for kids aged two to 12 and rubber surfacing to better accommodate people with varied mobility.

“From our Master Plan outreach, we heard the community wants to see investments in neighborhood parks, playgrounds and restrooms, and this important project at Liberty Park addresses those top-tier requests,” said Garrett Jones, the director of Spokane Parks and Rec. “Liberty is seeing tremendous benefit from the new library, disc golf course, and its existing aquatic center and trail connectivity. The partners that have come together are infusing even more vitality into this historic park.”

The playground equipment was chosen based on feedback from local kids who were asked what they wanted at their local park. Renovation designs were chosen with community input from the Parks and Natural Lands Master Plan.

In addition to a new playground, the park is also getting a new disc golf course. The course can be played on right now but concrete tee pads are currently being added.

One of the park's two basketball courts is also being removed to make room for the new playground.

The renovations to the playground and basketball court are funded through a partnership with multiple community partners, including No-Li Brewhouse and the Spokane Public Library, as well as the Parks and Rec budget among others.

Renovations on the playground and basketball court are expected to wrap up by the end of the fall.

