Spokane Farmer's Market moving to Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Set your alarms and get your reusable shopping bag ready- the Spokane Farmers' Market is returning to the Lilac City in a new location.

The Spokane Farmers' Market announced its new location at Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition, specifically on the corner of 4th Avenue and Chestnut Street. The move kicks off the 25th anniversary of the farmers' market, which is set to open for the season on May 13.

"We are very excited to be moving to such a beautiful location in one of Spokane's oldest neighborhoods,” said Kira Olsen, the board president of Olsen Farms. "It feels like a great way to celebrate our 25th anniversary and we're looking forward to a vibrant market season."

On opening day, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will read a proclamation recognizing the farmers' market's contributions to the community and economy since opening in 1998. Visitors will also be able to meet the farmers and artisans who contribute to the market.

"Tolstoy Farms is an original, founding member of The Spokane Farmers' Market," said Timothy Pellow, a farmer. "This move is an exciting opportunity to continue our mission of promoting local agriculture and providing fresh, healthy food options to the Spokane community far into the future."

The new market location at Coeur d'Alene Park is an anchor stop on Spokane Transit Authority's new Central City Line, making it easier for people to travel to and from the market.

Starting May 13, the market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will stay open through October. The Saturday market will open first, followed by the Wednesday market on June 14. A special Thanksgiving market is also planned for November.

For more information about the Spokane Farmers’ Market, click here.

