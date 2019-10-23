LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for felony charges.

Robert Lee Brown is wanted for felony domestic battery and false imprisonment, according to Moscow police. Recently Brown was involved in two separate vehicle pursuits involving Moscow police, the department said.

In both instances Brown fled into Washington, where Pullman police and Washington State University police took over the pursuit, according to the Moscow Police Department. The department asked anyone with information to notify law enforcement by calling 911 or (208) 882-COPS.

