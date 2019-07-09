One of Moscow's top first responders is receiving national recognition.

Debby Carscallen, who serves as the EMS Chief for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, has been named "national paramedic of the year" by a prominent nationwide EMS group.

"I do appreciate it. I am honored," said Carscallen of the award.

The recognition comes from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. With more than 72,000 members across the US, the NAEMT is "the nation’s only organization that represents and serves the professional interests of all EMS practitioners, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders..." according to a statement on the organization's website.

Carscallen says a coworker of hers at Moscow Fire nominated her for the paramedic of the year award. Selection criteria included various aspects including mentoring work and community service, according to Carscallen.

"I'm very honored," said the veteran, albeit humble, paramedic of the recognition. "I'm an under the radar kind of person. I don't like the attention. I do what I do because I do it."

Carscallen, a Moscow native, previously served as an athletic trainer at Moscow High School. In 2002, she first began volunteering as an EMT with the department. In 2007 Carscallen attended fire academy followed by paramedic school in 2009.

"It's my community. So, we're able to take care of our community," she said of her work.

As the name implies, Moscow's fire department remains primarily fueled by volunteers. Carscallen is one of just seven paid administrators on staff.

Regardless of her senior ranking, Carscallen still responds to medical calls.

"Life is just so precious," she said of her lifesaving work. "To see that people are able to [recover], and know you had a hand in that." A notable career moment included the day Carscallen was forced to perform CPR on her father-in-law. "I picked him up and he actually arrested on me in the ambulance," she said of the experience.

Carscallen will receive her award in October at NAEMT's annual meeting in New Orleans.

