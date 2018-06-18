COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they recovered the body of a Hayden man who went missing June 10.

Officials said on Sunday members of the Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue found the body of Lyle Anderson, 86.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office received information indicating Anderson’s vehicle was located on FSR 437 near FSR 1526. Officials said they were able to confirm it was Anderson’s vehicle and they immediately started searching the area. The search was later suspended due to darkness.

They resumed the search early Sunday morning and found Anderson’s body about 1.5 miles away from his car along a forest trail. His dog “Kiera” found with Anderson’s body and appeared to be in good health, authorities said. The dog was re-united with Anderson’s family with the help of a KCSO Animal Control Officer.

Detectives responded to the scene and will continue to investigate. A cause of death has not yet been determined but an autopsy has been scheduled.



© 2018 KREM