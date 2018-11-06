KOOTENAI, Idaho-- The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for 86-year-old Lyle Anderson of Hayden, Idaho.

Anderson's family said they have not seen or heard from him since Monday, June 4.

Officials say that there is a high possibility that Anderson went missing on Thursday, June 7.

His family says that he has some medical concerns. They have also stated that he frequently drives to the North Fork area by Coeur d'Alene River with his dog.

Anderson is believed to be driving a gray 2014 Jeep Patriot SUV with the Idaho license plate: K563230.

He is described as 5'9" and 210 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300.

