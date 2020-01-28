POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Fire Department is one of three departments responding to a fire at GW Hunters, a popular restaurant in Post Falls on Monday night.

According to KREM's Dave Somers, who is on scene, firefighters said they got reports of the fire starting at about 4:17 p.m. There was no one in the restaurant at the time, but it had been open for breakfast in the morning.

There are no injuries reported from the fire.

About 20 firefighters from three different departments responded, according to Somers. At 6:10 p.m. firefighters were still on scene monitoring the fire, which was in the attic of the restaurant and sent a large amount of smoke into the restaurant, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.