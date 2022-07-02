Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week

Diners can choose between 99 different restaurants, each offering three-course meals and a set price of $22, $33, or $44.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to start making your reservations, as menus are now available for Inlander Restaurant Week.

The three-course menus are available online at InlanderRestaurantWeek.com. There will also be a printed guide available at participating restaurants, STCU branches, or inside the Inlander on Feb. 24.

The restaurant week runs from Feb. 24 - Mar. 5 in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas.

Diners can choose between 99 different restaurants, each offering three-course meals and a set price of $22, $33, or $44.

People can search for restaurants online by name, cuisine, neighborhood, or price. Inlander Restaurant Week is a popular event in the Inland Northwest and reservations are suggested.

Participating cities and areas include Airway Heights, Coeur d’Alene, Downtown Spokane, Hayden, Kendall Yards, Liberty Lake, North Spokane, Post Falls, South Spokane, Spokane, Spokane Valley, West Spokane, and Worley.

“Now more than ever our local restaurants, bars and hotels need your help. Two years of pandemic, and all the ups and downs that have come with it, have been tough financially for the hospitality industry,“ Visit Spokane CEO Meg Winchester said in a written statement. “Inlander Restaurant Week is an easy, delicious way to put money back in our beloved restaurants and help in the region’s recovery. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

Participating restaurants