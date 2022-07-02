Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to start making your reservations, as menus are now available for Inlander Restaurant Week.
The three-course menus are available online at InlanderRestaurantWeek.com. There will also be a printed guide available at participating restaurants, STCU branches, or inside the Inlander on Feb. 24.
The restaurant week runs from Feb. 24 - Mar. 5 in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas.
Diners can choose between 99 different restaurants, each offering three-course meals and a set price of $22, $33, or $44.
People can search for restaurants online by name, cuisine, neighborhood, or price. Inlander Restaurant Week is a popular event in the Inland Northwest and reservations are suggested.
Participating cities and areas include Airway Heights, Coeur d’Alene, Downtown Spokane, Hayden, Kendall Yards, Liberty Lake, North Spokane, Post Falls, South Spokane, Spokane, Spokane Valley, West Spokane, and Worley.
“Now more than ever our local restaurants, bars and hotels need your help. Two years of pandemic, and all the ups and downs that have come with it, have been tough financially for the hospitality industry,“ Visit Spokane CEO Meg Winchester said in a written statement. “Inlander Restaurant Week is an easy, delicious way to put money back in our beloved restaurants and help in the region’s recovery. It’s a win-win for everyone!”
Participating restaurants
- 1898 Public House
- 315 Cuisine
- Ambrosia Bistro and Wine Bar
- Anthony's
- Baba
- Backyard Public House
- Bardenay
- BARK, A Rescue Pub
- Black Pearl Casino
- Bosco
- Cascadia Public House
- Casper Fry
- Centennial Restaurant
- Chaps
- Chinook crafted by Chef Adam Hegsted
- Clinkerdagger
- Cochinito Taqueria
- Collective Kitchen
- Cosmic Cowboy Grill
- Cranberry Road Winery & Family Restaurant
- d'Bali Asian Bistro
- Das Stein Haus
- Downriver Grill
- Dry Fly Distilling
- Durkin's Liquor Bar
- Feast World Kitchen
- Filling Station Post Falls, The
- Flying Goat, The
- Gander and Ryegrass
- Gilded Unicorn
- Globe Bar & Kitchen
- Haymaker Kitchen & Tavern
- Heritage Bar & Kitchen
- Honey Eatery and Social Club
- Hunt
- Iron Goat Brewing
- Italian Kitchen
- izzy's Comfort Kitchen
- Kismet
- Latah Bistro
- LeftBank Wine Bar
- Little Noodle
- Longhorn Barbecue
- Lounge at Masselow's, The
- Mac Daddy's
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Mamma Mia's Restaurant
- MAX at Mirabeau
- The Melting Pot
- Mossuto's Italian
- Mustard Seed
- Nudo Ramen House
- O'Doherty's Irish Grille
- Osprey Restaurant & Bar
- Palm Court Grill
- Pentagon Bistro & Martini Bar
- Post Street Ale House
- Prohibition Gastropub
- Purgatory
- Radicci Italian Bistro
- Red Tail Bar & Grill
- Remedy Kitchen & Tavern
- Republic Kitchen and Taphouse
- Republic Pi
- Ruins
- Rut Bar & Kitchen
- Safari Fresh Grill and Bar
- Satay Bistro
- Scratch Restaurant/Rain Lounge
- Seasons of Coeur D'Alene
- Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub
- SmokeRidge BBQ
- South Hill Grill
- South Perry Lantern
- Steam Plant Restaurant & Brew Pub
- Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
- Table 13 Restaurant
- Tavolata
- Terraza Waterfront Cafe
- Thai Bamboo Restaurants
- Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar
- True Legends Grill
- Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
- Vicino Pizza
- Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen
- Vine & Olive Eatery and Wine Bar
- White House Grill
- Wiley's Downtown Bistro