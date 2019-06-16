Leavenworth announces festivals and events for 2022

The Bavarian Village in Washington is known for its festivals and events including Maifest, the Autumn Leaf Festival, and Oktoberfest

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Leavenworth has announced its updated schedule for 2022, including an expanded Maifest and the return of a revamped Oktoberfest.

The Bavarian Village is well known for its many festivals and events, but many had to be canceled or modified because of the pandemic the past two years.

“The Chamber is optimistic and fully committed to bringing more things back online,” Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Troy Campbell said in a news release. “We want 2022 to be the start of something better, with the events and festivals our visitors have come to know and love plus some new exciting additions.”

Here is a look at events planned through fall of 2022 in Leavenworth, as provided by the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce:

February

Village of Lights: Love from Leavenworth & Valentine’s Giveaway - All month

Half a million lights stay up for the entire month of February with a romantic new twist! A free online calendar featuring daily giveaways leading up to grand prize winner at the end of the month who will receive a romantic adventure for two to Leavenworth.

Fasching Carnival - Feb. 19-20

Cirque Cadia Fire Dancers and roving street performers return to downtown.

April

Restaurant Appreciation Month - All month

Featured dishes, local swag, and dining giveaways.

May

Maifest - All month

The annual Bavarian tradition returns to welcome the Spring, this year with expanded entertainment including traditional Maipole dancing and Festzug march through downtown; a cider sip; fun run; Mother’s Day flowers and treats; chainsaw carvers and live German music and performers.

Leavenworth Alphorn Celebration - May 28-29

Ensembles and soloists showcase the iconic alphorn.

June-August

Leavenworth International Accordion Festival - June 16-19

The Northwest Accordion Society returns with competitions, performances, workshops, jam sessions and the Accordion Parade.

Music in the Gazebo - Every weekend and many weekdays

Front Street Park comes alive with live German music.

Leavenworth Summer Theater - July 8 – Aug. 28

Outdoor theater returns with three musicals - The Music Man;” “The Secret Garden” and “The Sound of Music.”

September

Autumn Leaf Festival - Sept. 23-25

Leavenworth’s longest-running festival returns with its 59th festival. Highlights include food booths, music in the park, car show, kid’s parade, and the Grand Parade with the 2022 Royal Lady.

October

Oktoberfest - Specific dates TBD

After a two-year hiatus, Leavenworth will play host once again to a revamped, version of this annual German tradition. Expect authentic German trachten, live entertainment, dancing, family friendly activities, artisan vendors, beer and brats.

The city has hired a new vendor for this year’s Oktoberfest. City leaders are reimagining Oktoberfest as a family-friendly "autumn fair" that will be more spread out and without a centralized beer garden.