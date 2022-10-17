Your Health Idaho enrollment now open for 2023

Now through Dec. 15, Idahoans can enroll in 2023 medical and dental coverage through the exchange.

BOISE, Idaho — Open Enrollment for health insurance through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange began Saturday. Now through Dec. 15, Idahoans can enroll in 2023 medical and dental coverage through the exchange, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“This is an exciting year for Your Health Idaho and our customers,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho executive director, in a news release. “Not only do we have three new insurance carriers and a record number of plans, but we’re also seeing more savings than ever before thanks to the enhanced tax credits. Plus, this year, Idahoans will be able to determine their tax credit within minutes of applying for health insurance coverage.”

With the addition of St. Luke’s Health Plan, Moda Health Plan and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Your Health Idaho offers 141 medical and 21 dental plans during this enrollment period. All counties will have at least four insurance carriers to choose from; most will have six to eight.

Your Health Idaho recently launched new technology to enable real-time eligibility, which brings the entire process of applying for a tax credit to shopping for coverage in-house. Previously, tax credit eligibility was determined by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“Making Your Health Idaho a true one-stop shop is a major step forward for Idahoans,” Kelly said. “If you’ve applied in the past and were overwhelmed by the process, we encourage you to give us another try. It is now easier than ever.”

Enhanced tax credits, which are only available with plans purchased through Your Health Idaho, act like an instant discount, significantly lowering monthly premium payments, the release said. Many Idahoans who do not think they would be eligible may now qualify.

According to the release, more than 85% of enrollees qualify for a tax credit and 1 in 3 end up paying $0 for their monthly health insurance premiums. For example, a family of four in Bannock County with an annual income of $85,000 could get covered with a base plan for $0 per month. A single person in Twin Falls County can get an entry-level plan for just $4 per month. And a married couple in their 60s from Ada County making $60,000 could get covered with a mid-level plan for around $300 per month.

For Idahoans who are unsure about how to enroll or determine if they qualify for a tax credit, Your Health Idaho recommends working with an insurance agent or broker. These experts are certified by Your Health Idaho and their services are available at no cost. A list of certified agents and brokers is available online at YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help.

Idahoans who want health insurance for the upcoming year must pick their plan by Dec. 15. Your Health Idaho is urging Idahoans not to wait until the last minute to apply. Coverage for plans selected during Open Enrollment begins Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information: www.YourHealthIdaho.org.

