New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October

Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.

KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022.

Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.

The clinic is a contract clinic with STGi International based in Arlington, Va., who will bring a full-time physician, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, two full primary care teams, mental health, telehealth, lab and other health care services to Bonner County veterans.

“We are so pleased to welcome STGi International and their team to this community to provide healthcare to the Veterans of northern Idaho and this region,” said Dr. Robert J. Fischer, Medical Center Director of Mann-Grandstaff VAMC. "The new clinic contractor has developed space roughly three times larger than the previous clinic and we are confident they will continue the provision of excellent health care to enrolled Veterans in this community."

STGi and the VA will host an open house for veterans on Oct. 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new clinic site, located at 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101 in Kootenai.

“We look forward to serving this region in a high-tech beautiful facility that has been designed to offer world-class health care in a comfortable home-like environment," said Candice Burnside, STGi International's Outreach Program Manager. "We love our Veterans and heath care team. Many of the members of our headquarters team are Veterans and/or health care members. We are thankful to partner with the VA in service to Veterans."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.