'A good laugh': Salmon Shark found on the Salmon River shore was dropped by somebody

RIGGINS, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) reported the Salmon Shark found on the shore of Salmon River was likely dropped there by somebody for a good laugh.

Officials with the IDFG had to start investigating after they received calls and emails from people reporting they had found a shark washed up on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, according to IDFG.

After an investigation, IDFG officials determined the shark found on the shore does appear to be a Salmon Shark. However, they said salmon sharks cannot live in freshwater.

"Well, seeing no sharks have been observed swimming up our fish ladders lately, and the only known shark that can live in freshwater is the Bull Shark, I think it is safe to assume that somebody dropped this on the shore for a good laugh. I certainly have laughed about it. This would have been a great April’s Fool's Joke," said Joe DuPont, IDFG regional manager, in a statement.

IDFG officials said people who were concerned about the discovery of the Salmon Shark on the shore of Salmon River, should now not be worried.

"If you were one of those people who saw this fish on the shore or maybe somebody shared the photos with you, rest assured, we have no sharks swimming around in Idaho," DuPont said in the statement.

It is still unknown how or who put the shark there.

