Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Grant County

Both positive samples were collected from two sites near Moses Lake, and no human cases of WNV have been reported in Grant County this year, health officials say.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — For the first time in 2023, mosquitoes in Grant County have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

According to the Grant County Health District (GCHD), both positive samples were collected from two sites near Moses Lake, one east and the second north in the Gloyd Seeps area, during a routine collection on July 31, 2023.

The samples in Grant County are the third county detection statewide.

WNV is almost always spread to people and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus. WNV is not spread by direct contact with infected people or animals.

If a mosquito infected with WNV bites a person, they are at risk of becoming infected, but no human cases of WNV have been reported in Grant County this year. Benton County and Yakima County were the first two counties to report the detection of WNV.

The virus is most often found in south-central Washington, and less commonly in other parts of the state. The spread of WNV occurs during mosquito season, and it is possible for mosquitoes in other areas to carry this virus, GCHD says.

There have been no reports of human or other animal cases testing positive for WNV in Washington this season. However, the detection of WNV in the mosquito population in Grant County means there is a potential for the spread of the virus to humans and other vulnerable species.

“Although most people will not get seriously ill from West Nile virus, we do not want anyone to get sick because of a mosquito bite. If you’re enjoying activities outside, be sure to take steps to prevent getting bitten ” said Stephanie Shopbell, GCHD environmental health manager.

Here are some steps you can take to prevent mosquito bites and reduce places where mosquitoes live and breed around your home:

Stay indoors at dawn and dusk, if possible, when mosquitoes are the most active.

Wear a long sleeve shirt, long pants and a hat when going into areas with mosquitoes.

Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent carefully when spending time in areas with mosquitoes.

Treat clothing and gear with permethrin to kill or repel mosquitoes.

Make sure windows and doors are “bug tight” and repair or replace screens as needed.

Eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your home by emptying or discarding anything that

holds standing water like bottles, cans, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, and toys.

Change water in birdbaths, fountains, kiddie pools, and animal troughs at least twice each week.

Make sure roof gutters drain properly and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall and fix

leaky outdoor faucets and sprinklers.

There is no vaccine to prevent WNV disease, and most people who are infected with the virus will not get sick. People should contact their healthcare provider if they have symptoms of a possible WNV infection, especially if they recently had mosquito bites.

About 1 in 5 people infected will present mild symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches, and about 1 in 150 people infected, will have more severe symptoms including headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, paralysis, and coma.

Animals like birds and horses are some of the species at risk of getting infected by WNV. Horse owners are urged to keep their horses' WNV vaccinations up to date. Prevent WNV by preventing mosquito bites.

For more information about WNV in Washington visit the Washington State Department of Health website.

