Risk of spring flooding in parts of North Idaho

IDAHO, USA — The potential for spring flooding in North Idaho is there.

Peter Youngblood, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said Wednesday a combination of warm weather and rain could cause a rapid melting of snowpack, which is above normal at lower elevations in the Panhandle. That could cause rivers and streams to rise beyond normal levels.

“It depends on spring weather,” Youngblood said.

A big rain-on-snow event is always possible, he said.

“Rain causes the snow to melt pretty quickly, Youngblood said.

The NRCS recently released its Idaho water supply outlook report for April.

According to the report, April is expected to be cooler and wetter than normal.

“Northern Idaho may experience drier than normal conditions this spring; future precipitation conditions remain unknown elsewhere in the state,” the report stated.

Panhandle precipitation was below normal in March, coming in at 65% of normal, according to the report. Total precipitation for the year remains below normal at 75%.

