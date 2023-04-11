x
Stevens County

Stevens County issues emergency declaration due to flooding in several areas

According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the flooding is a result of a combination of snowmelt and rain causing rising levels in creeks, rivers and lakes.
Credit: Stevens County Fire District 2

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Stevens County Emergency Management (SCEM) has issued a declaration of emergency due to flooding in the area.

According to SCEM, the flooding is a result of a combination of snowmelt and rain causing rising levels in creeks, rivers and lakes. This has led to a high number of flooding situations occurring throughout the county.

At this time, much of the flooding is occurring in burn scarred areas and officials with emergency management have seen instream infrastructure threatened. In addition, the flooding is causing extensive damage to county and private roads.

SCEM says people and property will be damaged unless further action is taken. Also, public transportation will be affected.

