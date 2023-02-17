Police called during library board meeting at Post Falls

One officer said it was a first for him to be called to help calm down a library meeting.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Police were called Thursday to the Post Falls Library during a powder keg of a public comment period at the start of the Community Library Network's board meeting.

Many commenters vehemently expressed their opposition to materials in the library they find offensive, some accusing the board of creating murderers and rapists for allowing what they consider to be pornographic materials to be accessed by children.

They heckled those with opposing viewpoints, many times calling out "shame," "Satan" and "sexual deviants" and going over the three minutes given to each speaker during the public comment window. A few attendees lashed out at each other and one claimed to be threatened by another attendee.

"If this crowd gets out of hand, law enforcement is very close," Katie Blank, chair of the board, said after repeated requests for civility before the officers arrived. "That's enough."

After a break, the board resumed to discuss its agenda, including the possibility of creating a new tier of library card, one specifically for juveniles, as a potential solution to the outcry over offensive materials.

