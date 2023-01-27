Coeur d’Alene group starts petition asking library to stop using LGBTQ+ books content for Kid's Book Club selections

The petition is also calling for future Kid's Book Club material, for kids 9-12, to include a “controversial topic” disclaimer.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A group of citizens has started an online petition calling on the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to “refrain from using “LGBTQ+ for future Kid's Book Club selections."

It is also calling for future Kid's Book Club material, for kids 9-12, to include a “controversial topic” disclaimer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

“Parents have a right to choose for their children, but to do so, they need to be fully informed,” the petition states.

Marianna Cochran of Rathdrum on Wednesday said the petition started by Clean Books 4 Kids has collected 547 signatures.

Cochran, a frequent speaker on the topic at Coeur d'Alene library meetings and who has given presentations to local Republican groups about her concerns about children's library books, said the library’s use of children’s books with gay characters "is not coincidence."

"It’s a stealthy agenda,” Cochran said.

She told trustees the petition is an effort to protect children, "since you clearly do not."

Heather Greenman of Post Falls echoed Cochran when she addressed the board in the Library Community Room.

She said the Kid's Book Club's use of “How To Trap a Tiger” by Tae Keller, in which the main character turns out to be a lesbian, does not represent the values of the community.

Clean Books 4 Kids said its request that the library use a different book was declined.

Greenman said the library has a role to play in notifying parents of objectionable content.

“Just saying parents must do it is not enough,” Greenman said.

Board chair Katie Sayler said people have the right to tell the library board “what they want and we try to honor that, but not at the exclusion of other people that are citizens and use our library.”

Sayler said she had not seen the petition, but said trustees consider all public input.

“We pay highest attention to our citizens' concerns about their library,” she said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sayler read a statement regarding public comment.

In part, she said: “One particular religious group has expressed concerns about book selections. Our policy, state and federal law has been shared with this group. We serve all 50,000 Coeur d’Alene residents who represent many different religious and moral views. We respect and support each perspective and add reading materials for them as demand and budget allow.”

Wendy Smith of Coeur d’Alene also shared concerns with the board on Wednesday regarding Kid's Book Club selections.

“I respectfully request the Cd'A library to inform parents of LGBTQ content and to stop targeting minors in Cd'A,” she said.

Sayler said trustees may look into the request to add disclaimers on some material, but must consider all library users.

She said parents have full control over what their children read in a public library.

“We have to adhere to the law,” Sayler said.