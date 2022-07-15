Metal detection wands could become part of some North Idaho schools

A discussion regarding the use of metal detection wands has commenced in the Lakeland Joint School District.

IDAHO, USA — A discussion regarding the use of metal detection wands has commenced in the Lakeland Joint School District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The Lakeland School Board addressed the subject during its regular meeting Wednesday evening.

“We’ve had a request from both Timberlake High School and Lakeland High School to have some policy in place and allow them to use a metal detecting wand, which I'm not in favor of,” Superintendent Lisa Arnold said during the meeting.

During a Thursday discussion with The Press, Arnold said what prompted the matter was two students at those schools who, during the past school year, presented such high levels of concerns for safety that school leaders in charge of ensuring those students were safe to be in school weren't comfortable doing so.

"Really up until this year, this hasn’t even been a topic because we haven't needed it," Arnold told The Press.

During the meeting, the board updated the district's student discipline policy to require students who have behavior plans to go before the board prior to returning to school. Behavior plans are conducted by administrators, counselors, behavior specialists and sometimes teachers and superintendents when students exhibit behaviors assessed to be of high concern. Arnold said parents and students are involved in every step of these plans and must sign off on them before they're put in place.

Metal detection wands could become a part of those plans, if certain students are at risk to cause harm to themselves or others.

"The plan is really about putting supports in place to help the kiddos through the tough times they’re going through," Arnold said. "My biggest concern is that we're putting a lot of pressure on the administrators to make that decision, and they're concerned to make the wrong decision."

Arnold and board trustees shared reluctance to even discuss the issue of metal detection wands in schools.

"I don’t like the thought that we’re there,” Board Chair Michelle Thompson said. "It’s really sad.”

Arnold said it's a hard topic for her because when she was a principal she always tried to be very aware of students' rights.

"They have constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment under search and seizure," she said. "I think it’s really important that whatever we do we’re very cognizant of that."

Thompson said she is not a big fan of the use of the wands because she doesn't want to see those students targeted.

"I don't want certain kids to be known as 'the wanded kids,'" she said. "I just think it sets up such a negative."

That being said, she said she respects that Lakeland's armed district safety specialists (formerly referred to as armed guards) are in the position to make judgment decisions that could potentially affect the entire student population.

“I’m on the fence on this one," Thompson said. "I'm not for it. I don't like it, but I respect the position that they're in."

Lakeland has three armed district safety specialists who serve Athol Elementary, Lakeland High and Lakeland Middle schools. The district is working on hiring a fourth.

In the Coeur d'Alene School District, all middle and high schools have handheld metal-detecting wands that are selectively used in certain situations.

"For instance, if a building administrator has reasonable suspicion that a student may be hiding contraband on them or in their backpack, the wand may be used as a non-invasive tool to identify the location of an item, such as a vaping device," Coeur d'Alene School District director of communications Scott Maben said. "We also can use wands to check people or bags for special events, such as a school dance; or for students who are on a threat assessment plan."

He said Coeur d'Alene annually examines emerging technologies in school security.

"There's a lot of focus now on passive, non-intrusive weapon detection systems," Maben said. "These are designed to keep weapons from crossing the threshold into a building. If our school safety and maintenance levy passes next month, this is one option we could explore for our district."

Post Falls School District Superintendent Dena Naccarato said her district has not had a formal discussion regarding metal detectors or wands.

"Our safety protocols are reviewed every year," she said. "We're always going to strive to do better. We look them over with the police and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue to do the best we can. Student safety is always in the forefront."

Post Falls is hosting a school safety forum at 6 p.m. Monday at Post Falls High School, 2832 E. Poleline Ave.

Naccarato said a handful of parents have recently reached out to the district to understand its safety procedures. She said Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, Post Falls Police, a school resource officer and SWAT captain will be at the forum to engage with the community and answer questions.

"We’re hopeful we have some parents interested in learning more about our safety protocols and all we do to ensure our students are safe," she said. "I think it will be great for the parents to hear how the school district works with the agencies."

No action has been taken regarding metal detection wands in the Lakeland School District. Arnold and her team will conduct research to present to the board at a later date.