Spokane moms create slumber party for Kardashian family

Njal Lundberg and Lili Klein are getting worldwide attention for their work, after creating a slumber party for the stars.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane business is getting a lot of attention after creating a memorable experience for one of the most famous families in the world.

Spokane moms Njal Lundberg and Lili Klein own Modern Dreamers Slumber Company. The moms started the company a year and a half ago on the South Hill. Their goal is to elevate the typical slumber party experience and make each event a magical experience.

It’s an idea that caught the eye of one famous mom, Kim Kardashian. She was looking to create a campfire-themed birthday sleepover for her daughter North West, while celebrating in Coeur d’Alene. But Lundberg and Klein didn’t know exactly who the party was for going into the event.

“The event planners were mum about exactly who their VIP clients were," Klein said.

Still, the owners had a suspicion, which was proven true when Kardashian posted photos of the setup they created on Instagram. She had asked for a gory campfire-themed birthday sleepover. Lundberg and Klein designed and built the camping setup themselves

“I don’t know that I expected her to share actual pictures of our tents so that was pretty great," Klein said.

Now millions have seen their tents and work worldwide.

"It’s exciting to see that other people are wanting to get behind what we really believe in," Lundberg said.

For now, the moms are thinking about what’s next for their custom sleepover party.