Man arrested after bar shooting in Coeur d'Alene

The shooting victim, identified by police as Brandon Burnette, was in critical condition early Tuesday evening at Kootenai Health.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man is being held on $100,000 bail after police said he “pistol whipped” and shot another man twice outside a Coeur d'Alene bar Monday night.

Cory A. Hippenstiel, 42, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault, all felonies.

Hippenstiel and Burnette were both drinking at the Corner Bar on Fourth Street when they began arguing about a woman, according to court documents.

