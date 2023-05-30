Moses Lake man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of wife, sentenced to 15 years

Charles Bergman accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to the second-degree murder of his wife Theresa Bergman on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

DAVENPORT, Wash. — A 55-year-old Moses Lake man tearfully told the Lincoln County Court and his three children how sorry he is for killing their mother last September, and how he wishes he could bring her back.

Charles Bergman accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to the second-degree murder of his wife, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman, on Tuesday. He was originally charged with first-degree murder but later agreed to plead guilty to a less serious offense.

Both the prosecution and the defense recommended Charles Bergman be sentenced to 15 years in prison with three years of community custody upon his release. The judge ultimately accepted that recommendation.

All three of the couple's children were in court as their father was sentenced for their mother's murder. Seth Bergman, one of the couple's sons, told KREM 2 this sentence could be a chance for his father to better himself.

"If he comes out a 68-year-old man with some skill and some work under his belt, then you know what? It's better than a dead man in prison," Seth Burgman said. "My mom's not coming back one way or another, so what good does it do me to watch my dad rot in prison?"

Charles and Theresa Bergman were reported missing by the Grant County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 20, 2022. The couple's children told police the two were supposed to return home from the Spokane International Airport on Sept. 18, 2022, but failed to do so.

On Sept. 21, 2022, detectives found cellphone data for the couple was last recorded in a remote area in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified but did not find the couple.

The next day, however, Theresa Bergman's body was found in a remote area of Edwall, Wash.

At that time, Charles Bergman was still considered missing, but a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 23, 2022.

Court documents suggested Charles Bergman may have murdered his wife after she returned home from New York, where she was visiting an old boyfriend. According to the couple's children, Theresa Bergman had recently asked for a separation, which caused Charles Bergman to become "very depressed and contemplate suicide."

Charles Bergman was seen on surveillance video buying a small metal shovel at a Grant County Walmart on Sept. 17, one day before he picked his wife up from the Spokane airport. A family member later told police that their online Walmart account also showed Charles Bergman purchased some type of rope and took out a $500 cash advance from his credit card prior to picking up Theresa Bergman.

Grant County detectives said the injury on Theresa Bergman's head was consistent with a shovel strike.

The day after Theresa Bergman's body was found, Charles Bergman was arrested in New Stanton, Pa. He was extradited back to Washington state was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, where he remained until his change of plea hearing Tuesday.

