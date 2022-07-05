Idaho State Police investigating fatal car crash in Nez Perce County

Police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. on July 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle car accident that took the life of a nineteen-year old woman.

Police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. on July 5. According to ISP, the woman was traveling northbound on Gifford-Reubens Road when a 2000 Honda Civic left the northbound road edge, lost control and rolled.

ISP says the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.

Next of kin has been notified, ISP says. The incident remains under investigation.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.