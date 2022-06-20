Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Spokane River

The body was discovered on June 19, 2022 around 1 p.m in the general area of Downriver Golf Course.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating the discovery of a body in the Spokane River.

The body was discovered on June 19, 2022 around 1 p.m. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies, Spokane Police officers, Spokane City firemen and Riverside State Park rangers all responded to the scene.

According to a press release, the body was located in the general area of Downriver Golf Course. The remains were recovered with assistance from the Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Spokane Regional Air Support Unit UAS Team, and the Spokane City and Valley Fire Swift Water Rescue teams.

Detectives are still investigating what occurred prior to discovering the body. The Spokane Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the body's identity as well as the cause of death at a later date when deemed appropriate, police say.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10076783.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.