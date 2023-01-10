Couer d'Alene Tribe leader passes away

David Matheson had been elected to the Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council multiple times and previously served as a Chairman.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning.

The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community.

“Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief J. Allan, Chairman. “He was a true visionary who had the foresight to see the great possibilities for the Tribe and Native Americans. He was the architect behind much of our enterprises, endeavors that have enabled us to thrive as we stride forward in the 21st century.”

Matheson helped build the Coeur d'Alene Casino and Circling Raven Golf Club. The leader also served under George W. Bush from 1990-1993 as head of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Matheson was elected to the Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council multiple times and previously served as a Chairman. When he became Chairman of the council, he was the youngest member elected to the position.

“Dave was my mentor—I learned so much from him about how to treat people, how to be a strong but kind leader. He is loved dearly and will be missed deeply,” said Coeur d’Alene Casino CEO and Tribal Member Laura Penney.

Matheson leaves behind his wife, Jenny, their five children and more than two dozen grandchildren.

