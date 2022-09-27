Coeur d'Alene Tribe donates $75,000 to Kootenai County human rights group

Every dollar of the donation will go to programs and efforts that are in line with the tribe's mission.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Tribe gave $75,000 to the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations during its 23rd annual human rights banquet on Saturday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“We have had no better partner and friend over these more than 41 years than the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council and the members of this great Tribe,” said KCTFHR President Christie Wood.

She said every dollar of the donation will go to programs and efforts that are in line with the tribe's mission.

Coeur d’Alene Tribal Chairman Chief Allan and Vice-Chairman Donnie Sczenski announced a $75,000 gift to the KCTFHR at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn to assist in its work promoting human and civil rights as well as support for victims of hate crimes or discrimination.

Board secretary Tony Stewart said the task force will be "dedicated and committed in using the funds to continue our over 41 years of service in promoting human and civil rights and opposing all forms of hate action including intimidation, harassment or hate crimes."

The human rights group has been active on multiple fronts.

It worked for the passage of laws to protect citizens against acts of hate or discrimination, worked with schools to fund programs such as the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration and provided grants to North Idaho College for minority student scholarships.

The task force also commissioned Jeff and Susan Crowe of Bunkhouse Media to produce a documentary titled “What Are Idaho’s True Values: This Is Who We Are," that premiered at Saturday's banquet.

The project was funded by a grant from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.

Stewart said since his arrival in 1970 as a faculty member at NIC, the task force has had "no better friends or allies than those of the Coeur d’Alene Tribal people."

“We have seen many wonderful days and celebrations with our tribal friends as well as standing together in times when confronted by forces of hate and racism,” Stewart said.

He added, “There is no way for our board to adequately express our gratitude for what this gift means to us and our work but we are deeply thankful to our dear friends."