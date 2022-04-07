Coeur d'Alene hosts annual Fourth of July celebrations and parade

Coeur d'Alene was packed for the American Heroes parade. The parade kicks off a full day of Fourth of July celebrations, including a park festival and fireworks.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Despite the rainy weather, Coeur d'Alene Regional Chamber's annual American Heroes parade went on.

The parade is just one part of the city's Fourth of July celebrations. Following the parade, a festival with food, local vendors and music takes over the city park.

The park is where Abigail Waterhouse brought her bachelorette party after watching the parade.

"It was super fun," Waterhouse said. "We loved the little kids in cowboy hats, dancing and waving at us. We saw some pickle ballers. It was so cool."

Waterhouse said she was visiting Coeur d'Alene for the weekend from Wenatchee, WA. She said she was hoping to be on a boat, but the weather changed her plans.

"It's a little wet, but we're alright," Waterhouse said with a smile.

Local resident Rosanne Arnspiger shared similar thoughts.

"It could be nicer, but we will take what we can get," Arnspiger said. "It was a great turnout even though it was raining."

Arnspiger said this was her first time celebrating the holiday in Coeur d'Alene. She said she planned to spend a few hours at the park festival before spending the night with friends at parties.

The city of Coeur d'Alene will end the day with a firework display at 9 p.m. at the city park and Independence Point.

