Coeur d'Alene tourism industry facing challenges as gas prices rise

Captain Carl Fus said customers will not be responsible for making up for the high gas prices.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As gas prices continue to rise across the country, the tourism industry in Coeur d'Alene is starting to feel the effects of the increasing prices. However, tour guides are not yet passing that cost to customers.

Captain Carl Fus has been sailing on Lake Coeur d'Alene for more than 30 years. Although the Coeur d'Alene cruise ships are seeing an increase in prices at the pump, Fus said the jump hasn't stopped him from doing business.

In a typical day, Lake Coeur d'Alene cruises are fully booked, which Fus said is because the cruise has not taken a toll on passengers' pocketbooks.

“It's hitting us just like it hits anybody who has to purchase fuel," Fus said. "I think prices are up about 30% right now."

According to Fus, the cruise ships go through several thousand gallons of fuel each week, which adds up as it would for anyone else. However, Fus said customers will not be responsible for making up for the high gas prices.

"We're not passing that cost on to our customers," he said. "Right now, our prices are set for the season."

Lake Coeur d'Alene tours are offered three times a day, seven days a week. Residents can watch the Northern Idaho firework show from the cruise ships on Monday. Additionally, the cruise service will be hosting a Fourth of July cruise.

For more information, visit the Coeur d'Alene Cruises website.

