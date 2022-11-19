Idaho Police: 3 people killed after two-car collision near Coeur d'Alene

A Ford truck traveling northbound crashed head-on into a Subaru traveling southbound near milepost 423 in Kootenai County.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a two-car crash collision on US-95 near Coeur d'Alene on Friday.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), a Ford truck traveling northbound on US-95 crashed head-on into a Subaru traveling southbound near milepost 423 in Kootenai County on Friday at approximately 5:31 p.m.

The 30-year-old woman driving the Subaru and the passengers, a 62-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man, died in the crash. Police didn't release the condition of the 37-year-old man driving the Ford truck.

Police said the occupants of the Subaru were not wearing seat belts. The driver of the truck was also not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

ISP is investigating the incident. Family members of the victims have been notified.

During the crash on Friday, the roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.