White Trail Road at T-Northwest Road closed following fatal crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting that White Trail Road at T-Northwest Road is currently closed following a fatal car crash.

No details on the crash have been released at this time and it is unknown when traffic will reopen in the area. Drivers are advised to use SR283 and SR28 as detours.

Road closure: Road 5-Northwest closed at Road T-Northwest for investigation of a fatality collision https://t.co/ttVDbsxJon — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) November 10, 2022

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

