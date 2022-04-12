City of Spokane picks East Trent location for new proposed homeless shelter

The City of Spokane said it is working on plans to open a new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue near North Havana Street.

SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane announced it is working to negotiate a lease for a new 24-hour homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue in east Spokane.

The city hopes to open the shelter at 4320 East Trent Avenue, an industrial area north of the train tracks and Spokane County Fair and Expo Center near North Havana Street.

The city said it evaluated about 100 locations as potential spots for temporary shelter space and has been closely looking at this site for the past three months.

The proposed shelter will feature more than 33,000 square feet of indoor space, serving adults with shelter and wrap-around services. The shelter will be available on demand.

The City of Spokane said in a news release that it is still working on a contract with potential groups to operate the shelter. An opening date is dependent on reaching a lease agreement and making improvements needed at the site.

The city said the E. Trent location meets the criteria established by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward for a new shelter location:

Outside of the downtown core

On a bus line

Away from a school or daycare

Not in a residential neighborhood

“Spokane is in agreement that a sidewalk, field, or vehicle out in the elements is not a healthy or humane place for anyone,” Mayor Woodward said in a written statement. “We are adding hundreds of new spaces for people to sleep indoors, connect to critical services, and take that next step toward stability.”

The city said it began meeting with neighbors last week to talk about the proposed shelter. The city hopes to create neighborhood expectations for conduct and communication with neighbors that it expects to publish before opening the shelter.

“It is critical that operation of the shelter is based on mutual respect for guests, providers, neighbors, and businesses,” Councilmember Michael Cathcart said in a written statement.