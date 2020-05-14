SPOKANE, Wash. — About 110 homeless people will be moving from shelters on Cannon Street and at the Downtown Public Library to the Spokane Area, according to the Guardians Foundation.

According to Guardians Foundation Founder Mike Shaw, the shelter at the arena should be open by Saturday and will hold approximately 110 people plus staff from the South Cannon Street and Downtown Spokane Library shelters.

The Guardians Foundation always planned to eventually move out of the other facilities so they can be renovated, Shaw said, and the arena was chosen because of size and available bathrooms, as well as all events and the arena having been canceled.

Shaw said the arena is an upgrade over the other two facilities, and so far only one person in the shelter system has tested positive for coronavirus. That person was immediately isolated in a hotel room, Shaw said, and he applauded the Spokane Regional Health District's guidelines.

Shaw said the foundation wants to work with the surrounding neighborhood and plans on holding weekly meetings.

