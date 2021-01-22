Level 1 evacuations issued due to fire at Washington Potato in Warden

At least four fire agencies are responding to the fire, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

WARDEN, Wash. — Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at Washington Potato in Warden on Thursday night that has led to Level 1 evacuations, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

At 8:30 p.m., the GCSO sent out a Level 1 Evacuation for all Warden areas west of Road U-Se and south of SR170. A Level 1 Evacuation means that people need to be ready to leave if asked but are currently not in danger.

According to a GCSO Facebook post, there are no reports of injuries at the fire at Washington Potato. Crews from Grant County Districts 4 and 5, Royal Slope and Adams County District 5 are fighting the fire, according to the post.

The Warden Police Department and the GCSO are closing roads leading to the scene as only emergency vehicles are allowed at this time, GCSO said.

There has been no information released about the cause of the fire.