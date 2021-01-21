Malden, Pine City communities voice frustration with recovery efforts

Four months after the Babb Road Fire devastated the towns of Malden and Pine City, people came together virtually to express their concerns.

MALDEN, Wash. — It's now been four months since the devastating Babb Road Fire that devastated the towns of Malden and Pine City.

While some progress has been made, many people feel they are not being heard.

On Wednesday, people affected by the fires came together to voice their concerns at the biweekly Pine Creek Community Restoration meeting.

Guests were given 15 minutes to discuss their concerns based off of their experience. One of the topics was case management and getting people the help they need.