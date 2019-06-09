GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A semi-trailer that caught fire is blocking an eastbound lane of I-90 16 miles west of Moses Lake on Friday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, a semi-trailer loaded with berries caught fire on Friday morning and is blocking an eastbound lane of I-90 near milepost 159, which is about 16 miles west of Moses Lake.

Bryant said no one was injured and firefighters are at the scene. He also said one lane has opened and is asking for drivers in the are to be cautious.

There has been no information released on the cause of the fire.

The following video is a report on a hay truck fire that sparked a small brush fire near Vantage in Grant County earlier this year.