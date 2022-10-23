Fertilizer plant fire near Moses Lake prompts residents nearby to shelter indoors

There are no evacuations in place. However, those residents living within one mile to the northeast of the plant are advised to shelter in their homes.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A commercial structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon at Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant, near Moses Lake, in the Grand County area.

According to the Grant County Sheriff Office, the building is fully engulfed in flames. Grant County Fire District No. 5 is on the scene.

The fire is located at Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant about three miles southeast of Moses Lake at 14903 Road 1.3 Southeast.

30 seconds of B-roll of the Wilbur Ellis fire near Moses Lake. Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 23, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

