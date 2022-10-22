Black bear lethally removed, cubs sent to rehabilitation after Leavenworth woman attacked

The woman let her dog out when she was charged by an adult female black bear and received non-life-threatening injuries, according to WDFW.

SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) "lethally removed" an adult black bear after a woman was reportedly attacked Saturday morning.

WDFW said the woman was attacked at a residence adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island in Leavenworth at around 7 a.m. The woman let her dog out when she was charged by an adult female black bear and received non-life-threatening injuries, according to WDFW.

Wildlife officials "lethally removed" the bear near where the attack occurred later Saturday morning. Two cubs, approximately nine months old, were captured and transported to a PAWS wildlife rehabilitation facility.

“We are extremely thankful that the victim is receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter,” said Captain Mike Jewell. “Public safety is our priority; our officers and staff were quick to mobilize to locate the animal and secure the scene.”

The woman is currently receiving medical care at a Wenatchee hospital.

The only recorded fatal black bear attack in Washington state was reported in 1974, according to WDFW.

Bears typically avoid interactions with humans, but in case of an encounter with a black bear, WDFW recommends the following: