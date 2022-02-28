Gov. Inslee to give update on Washington mask mandate

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has said he is sticking to the March 21 date to drop Washington's indoor mask requirement, despite the CDC easing guidelines last week.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will give an update on Monday about the state’s indoor mask requirements. Inslee announced a press conference at 1:00 pm on Monday, Feb. 28.

The press conference comes following an update from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last week, that eased the mask guidelines for more than 70% of Americans. Those guidelines mean the CDC no longer recommends masks for most people in Washington, including Spokane and King counties.

On Friday, Inslee issued a statement following the announcement from the CDC, sticking to the March 21 date he announced earlier this month to end Washington’s indoor mask mandate.

"Our office and our state Department of Health are reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC and evaluating their data, metrics and approach.," Inslee said in the provided statements. "March 21 remains the current date for ending the state’s indoor mask requirements, and we’ll have more to say next week."

Inslee is facing pressure from some lawmakers to make changes to Washington’s mask requirements, sooner than later.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward took to Twitter on Saturday, calling on the governor to end the mask mandate.

“It’s time to drop Washington’s mask mandate! On Friday The CDC changed its recommendations for indoor masking for most people, depending on Covid risk by county. Spokane is at medium risk, meaning healthy people don’t need to mask indoors,” Mayor Woodward Tweeted. “Those at high risk for illness should talk to their healthcare provider. There’s no need to wait until March 21st to drop Washington’s mask mandate. I’m calling on our governor to do it NOW!”

Gov. Inslee will be joined at Monday’s press conference by Washington State Department of Health secretary Umair Shah, MD, MPH. You can watch a live stream of the event on KREM.com and the KREM 2 App.