Inslee now lifting Washington’s statewide mask mandate on March 12

The date was initially March 21, but the change comes amid updated guidance from the CDC.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that Washington state, along with Oregon and California, is lifting its indoor mask mandate on March 12 and not March 21.

Inslee is expected to discuss the new date at 1 p.m. Monday from Olympia.

The masking requirements will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on March 11 and come as a result of the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released last week.

The CDC updated its masking guidance on Friday, saying that only counties with high transmission levels should continue to wear masks inside most places.

According to the CDC’s map, all but nine counties in Washington fall into this category.

Health leaders from Washington, Oregon and California discussed the guidance over the weekend and determined the new date.

Meanwhile, the mask mandate for King County is still in effect until at least March 21 after Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said on Friday the mandate would lift if cases and hospitalizations continued to drop.

Duchin warned that the updated guidance “does not mean COVID is over,” but added the lifting of the mandate reflected King County residents having taken to protect themselves and others, especially through vaccination.

The CDC’s guidance eased mask recommendations for more than 70% of Americans, but universal masking is still required in airports, on airplanes, buses and other forms of public transit.

Washington’s previous target date of March 21 was chosen since it was the date the state said COVID hospital admission rates would hit 5 per 100,000 residents.

As of Feb. 25, the statewide COVID hospitalization rate is about 13 admissions per 100,000 residents.